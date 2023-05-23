Operation Fortune: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Tuesday 23 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, Operation Fortune, a 2023 film directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A gang of Ukrainian mobsters manages to steal a device known as the “Handle”; its value is estimated at billions of dollars. The British government hires Nathan Jasmine to recover the handle before billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds can sell it to the highest bidder. Nathan hires super spy Orson Fortune to lead a team consisting of Sarah Fidel, JJ Davies and others. The team travels to Madrid, in search of the courier destined to transport the hard disk containing the data from the Handle.

Their search is interrupted by a rival of Nathan’s, who also seems to have been hired to retrieve the Handle. Sarah, a skilled American hacker, is the first to copy the contents of the hard disk. Learning that Simmonds plans to host a charity gala in Cannes, the team decides to infiltrate by blackmailing his favorite movie star, Danny Francesco, to help them distract Simmonds.

Simmonds invites Danny and Sarah’s girlfriend Michaela to spend some time at his Turkish villa in Antalya. Orson infiltrates the Ukrainian mob house to help Sarah hack into their computers, masquerading as a robbery. The British government warns Nathan that the Handle is an advanced artificial intelligence that can be programmed to defeat any security system in the world.

Learning that the exchange for Maniglia will take place in Antalya, the team travels to Turkey. While Simmonds shows Danny his memorabilia, Orson and JJ track down one of Simmonds’ moles in the Turkish government. Orson, disguised as Simmonds’ attorney, participates in the exchange and finalizes it, before Mike and his men interfere, kill nearly everyone, and steal the Handle, making it clear that Mike has gone rogue and was working independently.

Operation Fortune: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Operation Fortune, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason StathamOrson Fortune

Aubrey PlazaSarah Fidel

Josh HartnettDanny Francesco

Cary ElwesNathan Jasmine

Bugzy Malone: ​​JJ Davies

Hugh GrantGreg Simmonds

Peter FerdinandoMike

Eddie MarsanKnighton

Lourdes Faberes: Emilia

Max BeesleyBen Harris

Streaming and TV

Where to see Operation Fortune on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 23 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.