Sinaloa.- Authorities of the three levels of government fine-tune the last details for the security operative for the Easter and Easter holidays In Mazatlan.

The secretary of the City Council, Édgar González Zataráin, explained that they organize all the security and aid forces to have white balance. If there are problems, make them as few as possible, she said.

On these days of rest, Mazatlan is almost full and the road problem is aggravated in various parts of the city.

To give greater fluidity, it was agreed with the authority synchronize the traffic lights of important avenues, such as Gabriel Leyva, Rafael Buelna and the golden zone. They are points where traffic grows and where more accidents are recorded.

It was detected that agents manipulate the traffic lights and it was agreed not to move them so that vehicular circulation is faster and with this accidents are avoided.

Actions

The anti-noise operation is maintained in the port, and even during these holidays. There will also be surveillance of the razer. The breathalyzer at two points in the port of Mazatlan, in order to prevent.

It is about avoiding accidents linked to alcohol or excessive speed, stressed González Zataráin.

It will also begin to raise awareness among the Mazatlan population and visitors, who will be invited not to drive if they drink, to respect road signs and not to exceed speed limits.

There will also be flyers on the subject of noise in order to prevent the authorized decibels from being exceeded.

All these measures are done to give the best of Mazatlan and for visitors to return home safely, the official added.

Party

The municipal president Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres stressed that the days of Holy Week and Easter the port will be full.

Mazatlán Fest 2022 brings visitors from all over the country who will be able to enjoy a celebration on Saturday, April 16.

Without giving the name of the group or the guest artist, he stressed that it will be a great concert that attendees will enjoy on Quirino Ordaz Avenue. The other days there will be music at various points on the boardwalk and the beach. During Holy Week and Motorcycle Week, tourists come to party at this beach destination, “and there will be something for everyone,” added the municipe.

Measures

In relation to the possibility that as of next week the mask will no longer be mandatory in Sinaloa, “El Químico” stressed that his personal opinion that it be in open places.

While in closed places, the use of face masks is maintained to avoid outbreaks of Covid-19.