These four women had patented a type of crime that combined counterfeiting, carelessness, the magic pass, and the theater of scams. The story has worked for them at least since September 2022, a few months in which they have put 100,000 euros into circulation in counterfeit 200 and 500 euro bills, as reported by the National Police this morning. He modus operandi of the arrested women was always the same: they entered the stores pretending to have an Arabic accent (all four are of the gypsy ethnic group), they bought something relatively cheap and handed over a perfectly legal, high-value bill, whose veracity the clerk checked at the counter. machine… That supposedly offends the scammer, who mounts a huge scandal over alleged racist treatment, at which point with a fleeting nothing here nothing there he grabs the legitimate bill and replaces it with a false one, which the manager, pressured by the verbal violence of the moment, gives them the change for the purchase. The profit is the money that the clerk takes out of the cash register and gives as change. The now detainees, between 18 and 21 years old, left shouting indignation, while the clerk was relieved without knowing he had been deceived. That is why the police have baptized this matter as Operation Fallacy.

The working method of the arrested women can be explained as a criminal comedy in three acts, with the classic elements of beginning, middle and end. The group was actually an old acquaintance of the security forces, because other members of the family had already been detained before. This was the clan’s working method:

The counterfeit. The group manufactured its own counterfeit money, usually of high value, to make a large profit in a few countries. They made them in their own homes, “made by hand and in few consignments.” This fact, confesses the police, made it difficult to detect the group and much worse to locate the point of production. The business consists of buying something cheap and paying with a high-value bill, since the benefit is obtained from the change: it costs 10 euros, I give 200 in a full bill and the scammer receives the other 190 already legitimate euros. The clan was based in Móstoles (Madrid), where two of the women were arrested; Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). The banknotes of this group presented common elements of counterfeiting.

The purchase. The scammers entered commercial establishments dressed in tunics and veils (hijabs) and simulated an Arabic accent. Police have provided several videos showing women with their hair covered while interacting with shop assistants. Once the product has been chosen, they deliver the legitimate bill, generally 200 euros, because almost no establishment wants those of 500. The clerk takes the money, runs it through the counterfeit detection machine and checks that everything is fine.

The magic pass It is the highlight. Suddenly, one of these two things can happen to the criminal, or both, but with a single objective: to recover the ticket. She alleges that she has the exact amount or they recovered it claiming to feel harassed and victims of racist treatment. In a flash, the legitimate money in the woman’s right hand darts under an oversized purse in her left, from which the counterfeit bill emerges. They have already begun to disturb the clerk, already converted by them into a cousin, in the fifth meaning of him. In the end, the sale is consummated, but nothing is peaceful anymore.

Theater. The scammer makes an escalating ruckus in the store, where, with a simulated Arabic accent, she shouts that she is being discriminated against for racism. “The disturbance they created within the establishment and the verbal violence used intimidated the workers of the establishment and created enough of a distraction to effectively complete the crime,” the police write. The goal was clear: to stun the clerk so that, without checking the money again, he would want to quickly get rid of the troublemakers. She gives them the change they crave and they leave “hurling insults and outbursts.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Investigation Brigade of the Bank of Spain (BIBE) attached to the UDEF of the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police, as well as the Judicial Police Brigades, participated in the investigation, directed by the Central Investigating Court number 6 of the National Court. Barcelona and Puertollano and, on behalf of the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Central Counterfeit Currency Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you want to know how to check if a bill is counterfeit or not, click here.

.