Spanish police in cooperation with Interpol arrested a retired Uruguayan colonel wanted for Crimes against Humanity during the military dictatorship.

The colonel had an International Arrest Warrant out on him issued by the Uruguayan judicial authorities for his alleged participation in crimes back in the 70s and the beginning of the 80s.

The Police National received information from their counterparts in Uruguay that the fugitive could be hiding in Peñíscola in Castellón (Valencia) and a police operation was launched, which led to his arrest.

Operation Condor was a United States-backed campaign of political repression and state terror involving intelligence operations and assassination of opponents, officially and formally implemented in November 1975 by the right-wing dictatorships of the Southern Cone of South America.

The Uruguayan dictator, Juan María Bordaberry ruled the country between 1973 to 1985. The CIA acted as a consultant to the law enforcement agencies and trained civilian police in counterinsurgency at the School of the Americas in Panama.

