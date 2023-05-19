Suzuki is next to the FIPSAS extension – Italian Federation of Sport Fishing, Underwater Activities and Finswimming – to support Seabed cleaning & Beach cleaningwith the aim of contributing to the improvement ofItalian marine ecosystem. The 2023 edition of the event, which aims to ecosystem restoration, the cleaning of seabeds, seas and Italian coasts was presented at a press conference on May 19 at the Hall of Honor of CONI in Rome.

Operation clean seas and beaches 2023

Seabed cleaning & Beach cleaning it’s a cleaning operation of the seas and beachesscheduled for thesummer 2023. The environmental initiative is in its third edition, and is an activity connected to World Environment Day expected on June 5, during which teams of volunteers who care about the sea, sound out, above, below and in front of the docks involved, cleaning them of polluting waste.

Presentation of the Pulifondali & Pulispiagge operation at the Coni headquarters in Rome with Giovanni Malagò, president of CONI.

Important institutional presences took part in the presentation of the project, such as those of the Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, Sen. Claudio Barbaroand of the General Commander of the Port Authorities Corps – Coast Guard, Admiral Chief Inspector (CP) Nicholas Carlone.

Cleaning bottoms & Cleaning beaches 2023 initiative presented at the Coni headquarters in Rome

The meeting was also attended by the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò, the President FIPSAS, Prof. Ugo Claudio Matteolithe General Manager of Sport e Salute SpA, Dr. Diego Nepi Molineristhe Motorcycle and Marine Director of Suzuki Italia, Paul Ilariuzziand the Director of Rai for Sustainability, Dr. Roberto Natale.

Suzuki outboard engines for cleaning the seas

Suzuki actively participates in the initiative, supplying the outboard motors to the Association that promotes the operation Seabed cleaning & Beach cleaning.

Suzuki outboard motors with #lavalacqua technology capture microplastics in the water

Suzuki engines from 2020 use the #lavalacqua technology (Suzuki Micro-Plastic Collector), a filter system capable of capture microplastics present in the water during navigation, thus returning clean water to the environment.

Deep cleaners & beach cleaners 2023, where

The sea and beach cleaning operation this year concerns 21 Italian seaside locations, compared to 7 in 2022. Below are all the locations where the operation is planned Seabed cleaning & Beach cleaning.

Abruzzo

Rocca San Giovanni (CH)

Ortona (CH)

Basilicata

Metaponto Lido (MT)

Calabria

Croton

Catanzaro Lido

Campania

Salerno

Casamicciola Terme (NA)

Emilia Romagna

Rimini

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Muggia (TS)

Lazio

Santa Marinella (RM)

Latin

Liguria

Arenzano (GE)

Spice

Brands

Ancona

Puglia

San Foca (LE)

Sardinia

Porto Corallo (SU)

Sicily

Castellammare del Golfo (TP)

Catania

Tuscany

Follonica (GR)

Marina di Carrara (MS)

Veneto

Caorle (VE)

