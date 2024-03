Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Tuesday (19) the conclusion of a significant operation against the Hamas terrorist group in the Hamad Town residential complex, in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

The Israeli incursion, which began at the beginning of this month, was carried out by two commando units, and had the support of several IDF military groups.

During the operation, Israeli forces raided multi-story buildings that Israel says are financed by the Qatari government, where they claim they found terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas. In one of the buildings, used by a deputy commander of a battalion of the Palestinian terrorist group in Khan Younis, Israeli troops captured an arsenal of weapons.

The result of the Israeli operation was the death of more than 100 terrorists during the fighting there and the destruction of several buildings used by Hamas, including some that were filled with explosives, traps made by the terrorists to contain the Israeli offensive.

The week was productive for the Israeli offensive, as the IDF also reported that it eliminated more than 50 Hamas terrorists in a separate operation that took place at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza. To date, around 300 men have been detained.