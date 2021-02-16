Emmanuel Macron participated in videoconference at the top of G5 Sahel, Tuesday February 16. The French army has been deployed for eight years in the region. The question of French commitment is therefore at the heart of this summit. The France goesor not reduce its device? Emmanuel Macron must answer this question at a press conference on Tuesday, February 16.



“The Head of State was extremely combative during his speech by videoconference, calling for more action“, Explain Guillaume Daret. 5,100 French soldiers present there, 600 of whom were sent as reinforcements last year. “This summit made it possible to take stock of the operation launched eight years ago, very concretely Paris wants its partners to take over more in the field.“, reports the journalist, specifying thatEmmanuel Macron called for “a civil and political burst“.