It all started in 2013, when columns of jihadist pickups threatened Bamako, Mali. The country’s president then asked France for help. In a few weeks, the French soldiers halted the jihadist advance, but the war stalled. Almost eight years later, what is the record? Operation Serval changed its name in 2014 to become Operation Barkhane. Today, 5,100 soldiers are engaged in the Sahel, in five countries.

If dozens of fighters have been neutralized in recent months as well as several jihadist leaders, with the death of three French soldiers on Monday, December 28, 47 soldiers have died since the start of the French intervention in Mali. Emmanuel Macron could soon withdraw 600 soldiers from the operation. In question: these reinforcements were decided on last January and were intended to be temporary. It would therefore be a return to the previous strength of Operation Barkhane, ie 4,500 soldiers.