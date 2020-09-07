Two French troopers, deployed on Operation Barkhane, died. They belonged to the primary regiment of parachute hussars from Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées). Colonel Antoine De Labretoigne Du Mazel, head of the corps of the first parachute hussar regiment, paid tribute to their commitments: “One had eleven years of service, very skilled, had accomplished many operations. The opposite was youthful, it was his first mission, he had one 12 months of service“.

A 3rd soldier is critically injured

The troopers have been patrolling in a light-weight armored automobile when a roadside selfmade machine exploded. A 3rd soldier is critically injured. The assault was claimed by a bunch linked to Al Qaida. It occurred in north-eastern Mali within the Tessalit area, on the border with Algeria