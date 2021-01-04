Operation Barkhane mourns two of its members. On Saturday January 2, Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, 33, and Brigadier Loïc Risser, 24, lost their lives. During a reconnaissance and intelligence operation, their vehicle was targeted by a homemade explosive device attack. The tragedy took place in the Menaka region, in eastern Mali. Since 2013, 51 French soldiers have died during this anti-jihadist fight in the Sahel.

Whether among their military colleagues or among the population, the disappearance of these two soldiers aroused great emotion in Haguenau (Bas-Rhin). Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loïc Risser came from there and were part of the Second Hussar Regiment. In front of the military base, a couple came to lay flowers in their memory on Sunday January 3. “They died for France, for us in fact”, recalls a passerby.

