The emotion seized Thierville-sur-Meuse (Meuse) Tuesday, December 29, after the announcement of the death of three young French soldiers which occurred the day before, in Mali. In front of the barracks of the city’s first regiment of hunters, three white roses, deposited in memory of Dorian Issakhanian, Tanerii Mauri and Quentin Pauchet. “We are all sorry, devastated, blows an inhabitant. It is our regiment, it is our flagship; these three young people who left, it’s sad for the city “.

At the town hall, the flags are at half mast. In the town of just over 3,000 inhabitants, soldiers were an integral part of everyday life. “The regiment is Thierville; there is no other formula to apply than that”, assures Claude Antion, the mayor. With the three soldiers killed Monday, December 28 in operation, the first regiment of hunters is in mourning for the fourth time in less than ten years.