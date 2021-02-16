Following the summit of G5 Sahel which was held on Tuesday February 16, Emmanuel Macron ruled: the French soldiers engaged in the Operation Barkhane will not leave the Sahel. “I consider that precipitating a French withdrawal, in any case a desire to withdraw men en masse, would be a mistake.“said the president. On site, the work is not finished. Groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda constitute the main threat, they are the ones Emmanuel Macron declares he wants “decapitate“.



The leaders of his groups remain active and extend south, to Côte d’Ivoire or Benin. Since 2013, 57 soldiers French died on the spot. The operation costs one billion euros per year. At Sahel, the security situation remains very unstable.

The war isit winnable? The head of state asked local officials to politically reconquer their territory. A new meeting of G5 Sahel will take place in the spring and a summit before the summer.