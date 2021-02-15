The health situation remains contrasted in France, between a slight drop in hospital pressure and an acceleration in the circulation of Covid-19 variants in the departments of Moselle and North. However, the government still rejects the idea of ​​reconfinement, which Thierry Mariani approves. “Today, we have no choice. France is in debt, and part of our economy is flat. We must avoid at all costs a third confinement”, said the MEP of the National Gathering, who also hopes to see cafes, restaurants and places of culture “reopen as soon as possible”, as soon as the health situation allows.

Asked also about Operation Barkhane, on the occasion of the G5 Sahel summit which opened on Monday February 15, Thierry Mariani estimated that France should “remain present” in the region. “We cannot afford to have a kind of Afghanistan bis, which would become a den of terrorists in this part of Africa. We would be immediately impacted in terms of immigration, because that would lead to the destabilization of the region. “, he explained. For the MEP, however, “We will have to gradually withdraw, hoping that the African armies will take over”.