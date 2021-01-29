In one month, five French soldiers lost their lives in Mali. In the Sahel, the military French track them down jihadist groups since eight years. Today, 5,100 soldiers are mobilized as part of the operation Barkhane. The forces are spread over a huge area, from Mauritania to Chad. In recent months, the French and Malian armies have achieved significant success: hundreds of jihadists have been killed, including several leaders.

Since the start of the operation in 2013, this war has claimed the lives of 51 French soldiers. To prepare for the future, a summit will be held in mid-February between France and its African partners. Emmanuel Macron received Bah N ‘on Thursday 28 Januarydaw, the interim Malian president. They discussed the results of the operation Barkhane in which France could limit its commitment in the future.