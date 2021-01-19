His speech was expected after the death of five soldiers in late December-early January in Mali. Emmanuel Macron mentioned a “adjustment” French forces in the Sahel, during the presentation, Tuesday, January 19 in Brest, of his wishes to the armies. While more and more voices in France are questioning the continuation of Operation Barkhane, eight years after the start of the anti-jihadist intervention in the region, the Head of State mentioned a possible “resizing” French troops on the spot, affirming that already “The results are in”.

“The results obtained by our forces in the Sahel, combined with the greater intervention of our partnersEuropean areas, will allow us to adjust our effort “, he said, recalling that the reinforcements of 600 men decided last year were “temporary” and that since then the Takuba force, which brings together several European countries, has come into action.

Fifty-one French soldiers have been killed in operation in the Sahel since 2013, according to a report by the army staff communicated to Franceinfo. In total, 5,100 French soldiers are engaged in the region to fight against various terrorist groups that are rife there. The executive is considering reducing the number of soldiers engaged, a subject that will be on the table in February in N’Djaména at the G5 Sahel summit (Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad). “I will be present in N’Djaména for a new summit and structuring decisions, with an unchanged course, stability and victory against terrorism”, said Emmanuel Macron.

The Head of State praised the commitment of the armies in several theaters of international operations. He also hoped that the arrival of US President Joe Biden will mark a “re-engagement” from the United States to the Middle East and “structuring decisions” with “an awareness of the nature of the fight against terrorism”, especially in Syria and Iraq. France fears a possible resurgence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.