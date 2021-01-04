Operation Barkhane represents a struggle of several years for France. French military forces have been fighting since 2013 in Mali against jihadist movements that threaten the country. Sunday January 3, the journalist of France Télévisions Pauline Forgue explains that 5,100 soldiers are deployed on the spot. The operation notably resulted in the deaths of hundreds of jihadists, including some influential leaders.

Operation Barkhane was also marked by the death of several French soldiers, including two on Saturday January 2. As the journalist of France Télévisions Alexandre Peyrout points out, in duplex from the Elysee Palace on Sunday January 3, voices of the opposition are demanding “a debate in Parliament on the question of the withdrawal of French forces from Malian soil”. For its part, the government is not considering this issue for the moment. An adviser to the President of the Republic told the journalist that “Mali is not yet ready for our departure”.

