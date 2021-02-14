Under his pseudonym, Louis Saillans delivers a rare testimony in his book Chef de guerre. That of an officer of the French special forces, assigned to one of the elite commandos of the navy. These exceptional units are over-trained in combat. In recent years, the military has tracked down, and even killed if necessary, jihadists in the Sahel as part of Operation Barkhane.



During these missions classified as defense secrets, the danger is daily. “There were episodes where we played hide and seek with the jihadists. When they line us up from behind a bush, we are a little helpless, because it is a bush shooting at us. They see us. before we see them, so what we feel is the wind of death: a gust that brushes past us, once, twice, we feel the sand rising around us. him or me, and I’ll do anything to make it him. ” In a few weeks, this soldier will return to civilian life. In this book, he recounts his pride in having served France, but he also evokes his doubts about the effectiveness of the fight against jihadists in the Sahel, where 5,000 soldiers have been deployed since 2013.