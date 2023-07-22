Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/21/2023 – 20:24 Share

Eighteen miners involved in illegal activities in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, were arrested, on Thursday (20), by the joint operation Ágata Fronteira Norte, informed the Ministry of Defense.

Military personnel from the Armed Forces, Federal Police agents and employees of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) participated in the actions that resulted in the arrests and destruction of illegal equipment. Those investigated were taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Boa Vista.

Related news:

The arrests took place in regions of high tension in the indigenous territory. Last night, for example, five prospectors were arrested after trying to cross the Army’s Blockade and Fluvial Control Post on the Uraricoera River, which controls the entry and exit of vessels, without authorization. The post is in the community of Palimiu.

The day before, in the Rangel region, the operation resulted in the arrest of 13 miners, in addition to the destruction of three boats, six engines, a motor pump, a lodging with a canteen, a quadricycle and a campsite.

joint operation

According to the Ministry of Defense, so far, Ágata Fronteira Norte has already carried out 48 arrests. The action is part of a joint effort with the employment of 1,381 military personnel from the Armed Forces, in addition to civil servants from other bodies of the Brazilian State.

The operation began a month ago, on June 21, through Decree No. 11,575. The equipment used includes 11 aircraft, a river patrol vessel and three armored boats.

indigenous health

Another objective of Operation Ágata Fronteira Norte is to guarantee security in the Homoxi region, also in the Yanomami Territory, where the Basic Indigenous Health Unit (UBSI) is located.

The health unit is the only one in the region, and returned to service six months ago, after being deactivated in 2021 due to attacks by miners. The unit served about 700 indigenous people.