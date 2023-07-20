In the last 10 days alone, the Armed Forces, the PF and Ibama removed 27 suspects from the largest indigenous territory in the country

In a joint action, the Armed Forces, the PF (Federal Police) and Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) arrested on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) 12 men and one woman involved in illegal mining activity in the Yanomami indigenous land. The invaders were taken out of the region in a helicopter and taken to Boa Vista (RR) to give testimony.

This was the 2nd arrest of prospectors carried out by Operation Ágata Fronteira Norte in one week. On the previous Wednesday (12.jul), 11 people were arrested. In all, security forces removed 27 suspects from the region in 10 days, according to announcement of the Social Communication Secretariat of the federal government.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Defense, the operation is part of the federal government’s Integrated Border Protection Program, carried out throughout the national territory.

In addition to prisons, Operation Ágata works to protect and assist indigenous people in Yanomami territory. Since January, the Armed Forces have distributed more than 25,000 basic food baskets, totaling more than 560 tons of food. Around 2,400 medical consultations were carried out.

The Yanomami indigenous land suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. A public health emergency was declared by the federal government on January 20. One of the main causes of the problem is illegal mining.

Read more: