This Wednesday, March 8, the march will be held in commemoration of the International Women’s Day and the capital authorities have already announced that they will carry out a police operation during the demonstration.

The capital’s government secretary, marti batres informed that there will be a security operation for the march of the 8M and called for the demonstration “to be carried out peacefully.”

“We call for the entire demonstration to be peaceful, in fact, we must comment that thousands of women demonstrate and they do so peacefully, and sometimes there are some groups that infiltrate, small groups, but they infiltrate with the intention of of generating violence,” said the official at a press conference.

The contingents of women will congregate in the Monument to the Revolution starting at 12:30 p.m. and they will leave for the Plinth.

It should be noted that the tour will be through Paseo de la Reforma, the Senate of the Republic and will end at the antimonumenta on Juarez Avenue.

For this operation, Bartres clarified that he will be in coordination with the Human rights commissionand the Human Rights Executor with the Orange Vest Brigade to avoid confrontations.

He also said that various government agencies will participate, the Concertación area, the Women’s Secretariat area, among other areas, to provide care to women who are organizing to leave various points in the capital towards the capital’s Zócalo.

“What we are saying is… you have to demonstrate peacefully and we are aware of it, taking care that it is so,” said the official.

