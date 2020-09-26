Highlights: There were about 300 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley earlier this year.

Operations have reduced from 170 to 200 after allout

This year, terrorists getting eliminated in continuous encounter

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir this year, the police and the army together are constantly wiping out the terrorists in the encounter. After the success in the operation against the terrorists, now the number of terrorists in the valley is decreasing. Now between 170 and 200 terrorists are left in Kashmir. 40 of them are from Pakistan. Most are Hizbul and Lashkar terrorists. The number of Jaish terrorists is steadily declining as there is no infiltration from across the border. In such a situation, Jaish terrorists are not able to come to this side while sitting training across the border.

According to the information, Operation Allout has been started on behalf of all security agencies in Kashmir. In this, Army and CRPF are working together with police in all ten districts. The security forces are also getting full support of the local people. This brings out information about terrorists. In addition, youth are being prevented from going on the path of terrorism. In this, apart from the relatives of the terrorists, police are also taking help of friends. Due to this, youth are not going towards terrorism. Because of this, recruitment in the ‘Pathshala’ of terror is also decreasing.

160 terrorists killed this year

Police sources said that most of the terrorists are currently with Lashkar and Hizbul. The combined number of these two organizations is above 100. The remaining count includes Jaish, Al Badar, Ansar Gajwat Ull Hind. So far this year, around 160 terrorists have been killed in the encounter. Earlier this year, there were three hundred and thirty terrorists in the valley which has now reduced to 170. Information about the number of terrorists has been provided by the CID and CI wing of the police.



South Kashmir is more affected by terrorism

Most of the effects of terrorism are in southern Kashmir. Terrorism in North Kashmir increases when there is more infiltration from across the border, which is not happening at this time. Apart from this, the number of terrorists in Central Kashmir is nominal. Hence, the focus of security forces towards South Kashmir so that the terrorists operating in this area can be killed. In this regard, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar says that the current number of terrorists in Kashmir is between 170 and 200.