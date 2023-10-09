A thousand police raided at least three favelas in Rio de Janeiro this Monday and almost a dozen people were arrested, in an operation against organized crime in the face of a recent escalation of criminal violence in Brazil’s most famous city.

“1,000 agents of the security forces of Rio de Janeiro today begin a major crime-fighting operation in the Complexo da Maré, Vila Cruzeiro and Cidade de Deus,” reported the Government of the state of Rio de Janeiro on the social network formerly Twitter.

Numerous police vehicles were stationed in the morning at the entrances to Maré, one of the largest favela complexes in Rio, a team from Agence France-Presse (AFP) found.

With rifles in hand, sniffer dogs and some with their faces covered, police advanced on foot through the neighborhood’s alleys, practically deserted amid the ostentatious patrolling.

Police officers dismantle a street barrier made by drug traffickers during an operation against them in the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 9, 2023. AFP – CARL DE SOUZA

The police also entered Cidade de Deus, a favela that became world famous in 2002 with the film directed by Fernando Meirelles.

In its first report of the operation, shortly after noon, the Government reported the capture of nine people, and the seizure of half a ton “of marijuana and synthetic drugs”, 100 kg of cocaine paste and 16 stolen vehicles.

Barricades and helicopters attacked with gunfire

The police also removed 29 tons of barricades made with iron and tires by traffickers, to prevent the circulation of vehicles within the communities.

According to the local press, two police helicopters were hit by gunfire.

In addition to aircraft, the police use drones with facial recognition technology and body cameras on officers’ uniforms, which send images in real time to a control center, according to the Government.

The three neighborhoods where the operation takes place, located in the north and west of Rio, are considered strongholds of the Comando Vermelho (CV), the largest drug trafficking organization in Rio.

“We want to attack this criminal faction that is trying to expand its territory and generating conflict with other criminal organizations,” said the secretary of the Civil Police of the State of Rio, Renato Torres, in a press conference in the morning.

Police dismantle an illegal barrier on a street in the Mare favela, Rio de Janeiro, on October 9, 2023, during an operation against drug traffickers © Carl de Souza / AFP

Spiral of violence

For decades, Rio has suffered high rates of armed violence, which especially affects poor neighborhoods, dominated by drug trafficking and parapolice militias.

In recent weeks, Rio has recorded several episodes of violence that shook the city, such as shootings, a bus robbery with the use of a homemade grenade and the execution of three doctors in the wealthy Barra da Tijuca neighborhood.

Authorities suspect that the doctors, who were visiting Rio to participate in a congress, were killed by “error” in the midst of a dispute between drug traffickers and militias in the western region.

Aerial images recently shown by TV Globo showed traffickers in Maré training war tactics, armed with rifles, in a sports center near a school area.

In response, the Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a national plan to confront criminal organizations, in coordination with state authorities, for which it intends to invest 900 million reais (about 180 million dollars) in the next three years.

Security policy specialists often criticize this type of approach, alleging that it has a high impact on the population and low effectiveness against criminal organizations.

Last March, an operation in a favela in the Sao Gonçalo municipality, near Rio, left 13 dead.

In May 2022, an incursion in Vila Cruzeiro left 25 dead, the second deadliest in the history of Rio, a year after another that left 28 dead in the Jacarezinho favela, also in the northern area.