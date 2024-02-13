Declaration refers to warrants authorized by Alexandre de Moraes in a PF action that targeted the former president and allies

The retired minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Marco Aurélio Mello, criticized the Court's performance in the PF (Federal Police) operation that targeted the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies. In Marco Aurélio’s assessment, Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decision was “extreme”.

“A search and seizure of a citizen's home ruins his profile. Let's find out without haste”, said the former minister in an interview with Look published on Monday (12.Feb.2024).

For Marco Aurélio, the investigations are being carried out “in a very comprehensive way, which implies wear and tear on the institution of the Supreme”. And he recommended: “It is time for temperance, for assuming not the exceptional, but the commonplace, the ordinary. We cannot assume that everyone is a scoundrel”.

“In law, there is a maxim: the means justifies the end, and not the end the means. Act of constriction [medida judicial mais invasiva] It is not used to know whether there was a crime or not. It starts from evidence of crime, vehement evidence, which must be indispensable to the investigation”, said the retired minister.

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On Thursday (Feb 8), the PF carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for an alleged coup attempt to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

The warrants were authorized by Moraes. In the decision, the minister mentioned an alleged decree that provided for his arrest, that of minister Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in addition to calling for new elections. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 8 MB).

According to the investigation, the suspects worked to invalidate the result of the 2022 elections, which gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), even before the election takes place. The police claim that Bolsonaro's group acted to discredit the polls and encourage extremist acts. With Lula's victory confirmed, he tried to convince the Armed Forces to intervene to prevent the transition of power.

Read more: