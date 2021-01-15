Operation Aderlass, in which a doping network was dismantled in which several cyclists and skiers were involved, we are gradually leaving the penalties imposed for several of those involved after the trial began last September in a court in Munich.

If this Tuesday we learned that the Austrian cyclist Stefan Denifl had been sentenced to two years in prison accused of fraud after admitting he used blood doping, this Friday it was the turn of the plot’s mastermind, the doctor Mark Schmidt.

Schmidt has been sentenced to 4 years and 10 months in prison after being convicted of 24 counts of use of doping methods and two of prohibited use of drugs. In addition, a three-year ban has been imposed on him to practice sports medicine when he is released from prison.

Operation Aderlass (bloodshed in German) began during a raid at the Nordic Skiing World Championships in Seefeld (Austria), where five skiers were arrested, one of them in full transfusion blood, and what led to the arrest of Schmidt in Erfurt (Germany).