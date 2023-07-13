Adán Augusto López says it very confidently: “I entered this race to win the candidacy of Morena and to be president.” And he assures: “Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador He does not have favorites or favorites, that is what they have wanted to believe ”.

The former Secretary of the Interior arrived late in the internal race, but took advantage of his 22 months at the helm of the internal policy of Mexico, because his friend and countryman returned to that portfolio the powers to be an interlocutor with the parties, the Judicial and Legislative powers, and state governments. That allowed him to tour the country and create his own national structure.

The presidential “corcholata” designation was granted to him by someone who considers him his “brother”. When the polls began to place him as presidential, it was López Obrador who told him, after a security meeting and before the morning conference, that he “had to get on.”

“You’re already up, now go tour the country” his countryman told him.

Since then, and knowing that the president promoted it, his competitors began “friendly fire”, according to those close to him.

Especially who has made believe that she is the “favorite” of the president: the former head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

If indeed “it is Claudia” and “it has been Claudia” all along, the political history of Mexico dictates that then it will not be her; Never in presidential successions has the “dolphin” of the president in turn been a candidate or federal representative. That historical premise gives advantage to Adam Augusto and Marcelo Ebrard.

Since the internal process of Morena formally began, Adán Augusto López has held 43 public rallies in the states and almost every business day he organizes dinners and meetings with local businessmen and union leaders.

He assures that he has the support of many members of the private initiative and workers’ organizations.

The revelations about his campaign expenses, his personal luxuries and the scandals of his team members are classified as “low blows” that he has identified where they come from.

“It is normal for there to be this knocking because we are doing well in the polls,” he says confidently and without concern. He denies that he has distanced himself from the president.

On the “uncovering” that the president made Lopez Obrador around the supposed opposition candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, and the message behind it, Adam Augusto Lopez He does not consider that it will influence the internal process of Morena. “Andrés Manuel likes to have up front and in advance who he is going to compete with.”

Is it considered a black horse? Adán Augusto cites an example: when he introduced his brother-in-law Rutilio Escandón to AMLO, the former told him that he did not want to be a candidate or governor; later, Andrés Manuel himself was the one who proposed it and ended up winning the election, beyond the disaster that exists today in Chiapas in terms of security. In that mirror, Adán Augusto López looks at himself.

postscript 1

A very possible scenario for the Broad Front for Mexico is that the PRI ends up betraying the alliance and that “Alito” Dark bow down, on his own initiative, to Morena, more particularly to the group of Adam Augusto Lopez. This would open the door for Movimiento Ciudadano to join the Front, which would join the PAN, the PRD and the citizen organizations to support a common candidacy: that of Xóchitl Gálvez.

postscript 2

Speaking of Xóchitl Gálvez, it is also very likely that in the second phase of the internal process of the Broad Front, Santiago Creel will end up declining in favor of the woman from Hidalgo to become her campaign manager. There is already an agreement in principle.

postscript 3

TO Xochitl Galvez It is going to start raining on him in the morning, not only with words and supposed associations with the so-called “power mafia”, but also with audits of his companies and the exhibition of his public contracts.

