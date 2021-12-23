The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Narcotics Control, thwarted, in a proactive operation, the smuggling of 1,160,500 Captagon tablets, with a market value of about 58 million and 25 thousand dirhams.

And the arrest of the four suspects residing in the country, all of them from an Arab country, after careful follow-up and monitoring by the anti-drug men, in a qualitative operation called “Operation 66”, during which they revealed the accused’s attempt to bring narcotic pills into the country, through a refrigerator containing lemon boxes. Real, and another manufactured (plastic), and filled with Captagon tablets.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, praised the efforts of the work teams in the fight against drugs, and their tracking of the movements of the four accused, in a tight ambush, which revealed their despicable scheme for trafficking in toxins and harming communities.

He stressed that Dubai Police is determined to deal preemptive strikes to drug traffickers and dealers, and thwart their attempts to harm young people, noting that Dubai Police is keen to develop its mechanisms of work, and to learn about criminal methods, in an attempt to anticipate and monitor all these methods and thwart them.

For his part, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, stressed that they spare no effort in building a strong network of internal and external relations and sources, and do not hesitate to take all the information they receive into consideration and seriously, and to speed up action and follow-up, in order to ensure the safety of the country. And his sons, explaining that the process began with information that an international gang was trying to enter a shipment of drugs coming from an Arab country, in refrigerators for vegetables and fruits, so monitoring and investigation teams were formed, and coordination with Dubai Customs to reach the truth.

For his part, the Director of the General Department for Narcotics Control, Brigadier Eid Muhammad Hareb, stated that the refrigerator contained 3,840 boxes of lemon fruits, 66 of which contained plastic lemon fruits stuffed with Captagon tablets, and mixed with natural fruits, in an attempt by the gang to camouflage and introduce narcotics. to the state.



