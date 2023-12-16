When the Burmese military carried out a coup on February 1, 2021 and ended the process of transition to democracy in Myanmar, they could not foresee that the different armed ethnic groups would end up achieving the union that had resisted for seven decades to launch an unprecedented offensive that was going to put them on the ropes. But that is exactly what happened on October 27, when three guerrilla groups known as 'the alliance of the three brothers', gathered 10,000 troops and launched Operation 1027.

Duwa Lashi La, president of the Government of National Unity



NUG





It is the most important war affront in the Asian country. “The objective is to overthrow the Army,” shoots Duwa Lashi La, president of the National Unity Government (NUG), in an exclusive interview with this newspaper. And, for now, the operation is achieving resounding success. “We have captured more than 400 military posts and bases and we have achieved control of different border areas of the country, including some border crossings that are of great economic importance,” explains the leader.

The role of China and Russia



The latter is precisely what is most worrying in neighboring China, where Communist Party politicians fear that the shocks will affect them. For this reason, this week they have asked for a ceasefire. «China is very concerned about what is happening in Shan and Kachin states and is trying to promote political dialogue between all. But we are convinced that the only way out is the defeat of the military and we will not bow to pressure from China, which, logically, protects its interests,” explains Lashi La, who advocates strengthening economic relations with the neighboring giant so that he distances himself from the military and gives them his support.

Because the junta that governs Myanmar has as an ally another important actor on the geopolitical board: Russia. “Moscow is arming the Junta with all types of weapons, from artillery pieces to combat helicopters, in exchange for help to overcome the sanctions that have been imposed on it for the invasion of Ukraine,” says the president of the democratic government.

“We need international help”



However, the ground and air attacks in the former Burma are overshadowed by the situation in Ukraine and Gaza. Duwa Lashi La recognizes that they feel “abandoned by the international community” and calls for this not to be the case. “We are at a decisive moment, because the coordination of the different ethnic armed groups and the NUG has resulted in significant strategic military success,” she says. Myanmar is at a turning point in the fight for freedom and democracy in the country, but it will be very difficult to complete without foreign assistance.

Operation 1027 in images.



Reuters





«Our revolution was born as a peaceful resistance movement that has evolved to be able to defend itself from the atrocities it has suffered, and that has ended up acquiring enough offensive capacity to defeat an army that many considered invincible. And if we had received the help from the international community that Ukraine has had, in six weeks we could have overthrown it,” he says, adding that the country also urgently needs humanitarian aid for the population that is suffering from the conflict. «I am worried that the world hardly knows what is happening, because the Army has been very effective in erasing the press from the map. “All the local journalists who covered the revolution are dead or imprisoned,” she adds.

“If we had received the help that Ukraine has had, we would have defeated the Army in six weeks” Duwa Lashi La NUG President

It is by no means the first time that Myanmar has tried to become a democratic country. But he has always stumbled over the same rock: the Army. Different coups d'état, and massacres such as those of 1988, have returned the country to dictatorship. The past decade, however, opened a hopeful path toward democracy that even allowed the eternal opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to become shadow president. However, the uniformed men felt that power was slipping away from them and, almost three years ago, they took it again by force and locked up 'the lady'.





On this occasion, however, the armed groups have managed to put aside their eternal differences to form a common front. «After independence, all ethnic groups reached an agreement to accept the right of self-determination and the principle of equality. But the leaders of the Bamar majority did not comply and that caused confrontations and suspicions that continue. Fortunately, the Bamar now understand what a federal democracy is and have learned their lesson. Although there is no single chain of command, there are coordination centers in different parts of the country and we are more united than ever, because we have a common enemy and objective,” analyzes Duwa Lashi La between electricity cuts and the threat of projectiles. that fall nearby.

«The Army has begun an inevitable collapse. “I am convinced that we are going to be successful.” Duwa Lashi La NUG President

«Operation 1027 has caused a spectacular turn of events and I am convinced that we are going to be successful. The Army has begun an inevitable collapse and has gone from an offensive strategy to a defensive one. The soldiers are demoralized and many join our ranks,” he adds. Not in vain, different videos demonstrate how even battalion commanders surrender or desert. “We are facing the best opportunity to end this dictatorship and the international community should support us,” demands the president of the NUG, excited that this revolution will serve to “bring forth a new, inclusive and genuinely democratic Myanmar.”