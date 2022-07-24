Yesterday, Cruise started operating two Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles to prepare digital maps for the company’s self-driving vehicles, in preparation for the launch of the service next year, making Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America in the commercial operation of the company’s self-driving vehicles.

In the first phase, two electric Chevrolet Bolt vehicles will be operated on the streets of the Jumeirah area, under the supervision of specialized drivers.

This step comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to proceed with the implementation of the partnership agreement signed between the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the company, to operate self-driving vehicles and provide taxi service and electronic reservation service in Dubai. .

Cruise technology uses high-definition maps of the surrounding environment, created using specialized mapping vehicles, equipped with a set of sensors that include light-detectors and rangefinders, cameras and other equipment, and these vehicles will be driven across the city to collect data that is then used to create a navigable map of the vehicles Self-driving and maintaining.

Cruze, a subsidiary company of self-driving vehicles majority-owned by General Motors, shares the same vision with General Motors, in the contribution of autonomous vehicles, to a safe and less crowded future for all, providing tremendous benefits to society in terms of enhanced transportation safety and accessibility to her.

These efforts will clearly contribute to enhancing General Motors’ vision of zero traffic accidents, zero carbon emissions, and zero traffic jams.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the stage of preparing the digital maps is an important stage in the process of operating the self-driving “Origin” car, which will start next year in a limited number, to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service, and it will double The number will gradually reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030.

He added, “This initiative contributes to enhancing Dubai’s leadership in the field of self-driving transportation, and is an important step in achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart, self-driving transportation, which aims to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into self-driving trips through various means of transportation by the year 2020. 2030”.

He added that “operating self-driving taxis contributes to achieving integration between transportation and transportation systems by facilitating the movement of mass transit passengers, in addition to facilitating their arrival to their final destinations in line with the specialized strategy for the first and last mile approved by the authority last year, for the first part.” or the last of the journey leading to or from the nearest collective means of transport, and it is divided into two parts, group and individual.

Al Tayer pointed out that the proliferation of self-driving vehicles will constitute a qualitative leap in the field of transportation and transportation systems, and provide innovative solutions for mobility, reduce congestion in the city, and raise the level of traffic safety on the roads, where human error is the main cause of more than 90% of accidents, and they are distinguished by being vehicles. Environmentally friendly electric, capable of serving a large segment of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents and people of determination.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed in April 2021 an agreement with Cruise Company, which is supported by General Motors, to operate autonomous cruise vehicles to provide taxi services and an electronic reservation service, as part of the authority’s efforts to enhance Dubai World’s leadership in the field of self-driving transportation, and support The emirate’s efforts to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

Self-driving trips

Choosing Cruze as the exclusive provider to operate autonomous vehicles came after a comprehensive, years-long process of selecting the best possible partner. Safe, and faster than any other company.

Dubai is the first in the world outside the United States in the field of operating self-driving taxis from Cruise Company.



