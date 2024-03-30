Today, Saturday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel inaugurated the opening of the first phase of the electrical link line between Iraq and Jordan.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA), quoting a statement from the ministry, said, “With the opening of the new 132 KV electricity line, the suffering of the people of Rutba, who have suffered for 10 years from the lack of national electricity as a result of ISIS’ sabotage of the infrastructure, will end, and they will enjoy.” From now on, with stable and sustainable electricity.”

The Minister of Electricity confirmed that “the electrical interconnection project extends over three phases, and its capacity is scheduled to reach 500 megawatts in its third phase with a voltage of (400 kV) after activating the triple interconnection (between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt),” pointing out that “energy needs will be secured.” For large parts of Anbar Governorate. ‏

Fadel continued, “The length of the line is more than 330 kilometers within Iraqi territory, and 6 kilometers within Jordanian territory, and 281 towers were installed along the line by the Energy Transmission Lines Company in the central region, and new stations and transformers were installed in multiple places.” Along the path of the electric line

The electrical sector in Iraq suffers from a shortage, which has made some residents rely on private electricity generators in their homes and shops.