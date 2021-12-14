“Learning” to operate the brain “and perfecting one’s technique through training on anatomical preparations. Gestures as old as the medical art itself”. Thus the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia) presents the course ‘Approaches to the skull base’, dedicated to the training of budding neurosurgeons and scheduled for December 16 and 17. “Between science and skill”, the Institute’s proposal “will merge theory and practice in the field in an innovative anatomical laboratory”.

Young trainees of the Sapienza universities of Rome and Federico II of Naples – explains a note – Thursday and Friday they will be in Pozzilli for a training based precisely on the “fusion of theoretical lessons and practical activities by neurosurgeons from both Neuromed and other prestigious centers Italians of neurosurgery. After the lectures, the anatomical laboratory will see the trainees operate in first person on the anatomical preparations, in order to fully absorb the procedures and recommendations presented “.

“A fundamental and irreplaceable step for the training of neurosurgeon professionals – highlighted by Neuromed – in whose hands they will have to flow unique precision and competence when they will find themselves in front of the patient on the operating table”.