The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the start of actual operation of the individual means of transportation stations in 11 locations in the Hatta region, spread over a nine-kilometer stretch of bicycle and electric scooter paths.

The stations in Hatta provide a number of various means of flexible transportation, such as bicycles, mountain bikes and electric scooters, through the international company Lime.

The authority affirms its keenness to enhance flexible mobility solutions, integrate transportation means in Hatta, and provide various options for a unique experience for individual means of transportation, in line with the development taking place in the region, which is characterized by its distinguished geographical location, environmental and cultural diversity, and the multiplicity of its entertainment services that meet the needs of all segments of society. .

During the first quarter of this year, the experimental phase of operating bicycle and electric scooter stations witnessed a remarkable turnout from various segments of society. The first quarter recorded 1,902 trips, during which electric scooters accounted for 984 trips, while bicycles and mountain bikes accounted for 918 trips.

Statistics showed that users were satisfied with the services provided by 93% during that period.

Visitors and residents can enjoy the stunning landscapes and mountainous environment of the Hatta region, which is known as one of the most important tourist destinations in the Emirate of Dubai, through the use of the rental service for various individual means of transportation (electric bicycles, electric scooters, mountain bikes) with a total number of 650 means of transportation. It is distributed on 250 electric scooters, 250 bicycles, in addition to 150 mountain bikes, and it is possible to enjoy driving these means on tracks that are 11.5 km long, as the operating stations for individual means of transportation and riders’ rest areas extend in the tourist and vital areas of the Hatta region, and the stations are available In 11 locations, the most important of which are: Hatta Heritage Village, next to Hatta Valley Park, Hatta Hill Park, public bus station, and Hatta Valley.