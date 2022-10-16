Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, announced the operation of electric scooters in 11 new residential areas, at the beginning of next year, bringing the number of areas authorized to drive bicycles and electric scooters to 21, and the total lengths of bike paths will increase. Electric scooters and safe shared road tracks in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, from 185 km to 390 km.

Al Tayer stressed that the expansion in creating new areas for the operation of bicycles and scooters comes in line with the issuance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 regarding the regulation of the use of bicycles in the emirate The initiative aims to support efforts to transform Dubai into a bike-friendly city, shift towards sustainable transport that is less polluting, encourage residents and visitors to use alternative means of transportation, as well as enhance the first and last mile strategy.

new areas

He said: The new areas include: Al Tawar First, Al Tawar Second, Umm Suqeim Third, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah Third, Umm Hurair First, Al Safa Second, Al Barsha South Second, Al Barsha Third, Al Quoz Fourth, and Nad Al Sheba First, and by operating the electric scooter in these areas, it will increase The total lengths of the tracks designated for bicycles and electric scooters are about 390 km, and will serve approximately 114,503 residents of those areas, indicating that the tracks will be linked with the most important attractions and mass transit stations, which are (10) mass transit stations, and (18) A vital location, including public parks, and many shops, which contributes to enhancing first and last mile trips and reducing dependence on vehicles.

Expansion criteria

Al Tayer explained that the selection of areas and routes was based on technical studies and data analysis for the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai to evaluate them in terms of safety, traffic volumes, and infrastructure readiness, as well as based on population density, and areas served by metro stations and mass transportation, stressing that the authority works in coordination. With the Dubai Police General Command, to ensure that safety and security requirements are implemented and that the relevant laws and legislations are adhered to.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer confirmed that work is still underway in these areas to put the final touches in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards for traffic safety, and the improvements being implemented in these areas include placing ground markings and directional boards, in addition to transforming internal streets into safe areas by reducing speeds from 40 km/h to 30 km/h so as to ensure safe travel for users.

Not to be used before processing

The Roads and Transport Authority has appealed to the public not to use electric scooters in the lanes that are still under construction, in order to avoid the occurrence of any traffic errors or accidents, stressing that work in the new areas is proceeding in accordance with the executive plans of the authority, as it is nearing completion of the placement of traffic signs and special directional panels. The authority also called on motorists to exercise caution when driving within those areas, and to abide by the speeds specified on those streets.

Previous areas

The first phase, in which the Roads and Transport Authority operated the electric scooter, included 10 areas: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd December Street, Palm Jumeirah and City Walk, in addition to safe roads in the Al Qusais areas Al Mankhool, Al Karama, within a specified path and range, in addition to 185 kilometers of tracks designated for bicycles and electric scooters in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of bike paths in Seih Al Salam and Al Qudra.

Driving Permit

The Roads and Transport Authority has launched an electronic link on its website: www.rta.ae, which allows those wishing to obtain a permit to drive an electric scooter for free, to walk on safe roads in the areas specified by the authority, after obtaining training courses and passing the test via the website.

Technical specifications

Executive Council Resolution No. (13) for the year 2022 set the technical specifications that must be provided in the electric bike and scooter, and they include a white headlight at the front, a red headlight and a red reflector at the rear, an audio alert device installed on the steering wheel, and brakes on the front and rear tires, in addition to the presence of Proportionality between the tire sizes and the size of the bike, and that the tires are suitable for running on the road or path specified by the authority, and that the size of the bike is commensurate with the size of its rider. The authority called on the public to choose high-quality electric scooters to avoid frequent battery burn accidents or technical malfunctions.

The commitment of the cyclist

With regard to the obligations of the bike rider, the decision obligated him with a number of obligations, the most important of which are: traffic legislation, driving a bike and electric scooters owned by individuals and companies and intended for personal purposes or for rental activity only in the permitted areas, announced by the Roads and Transport Authority, and on the paths specified by the Authority, Not to use bicycles on the paths designated for walking or running, not to exceed the speed specified by the Authority in those areas, and not to drive electric scooters or any other category of bicycles specified by the Authority on safe roads without obtaining a driving permit.

The decision also specified the obligations of the bike and electric scooter driver, to abide by the security and safety requirements approved by the Roads and Transport Authority, including wearing a reflective jacket and a protective helmet on the head. The decision also obligated the cyclist to leave a sufficient safety distance between him and other vehicles and pedestrians, and not to carry any people. Or things which lead to imbalance of the steering scooter.

Accident reporting

The decision also stipulates the necessity of notifying any accident caused or suffered by the bike rider, which results in injuries or material damage, on the phone numbers designated for the police, ambulance or the authority, unless it is proven that he is unable to do so, and always use the right side of the road when driving Bicycle or bicycle and electric scooter, making sure that the road is clear, issuing a hand signal when changing lanes, and always walking in the direction of traffic and not the other way around, adhering to the specified paths, and not introducing fundamental additions or changes to the bicycle or electric scooter.

Global best practices

The Roads and Transport Authority has applied international best practices in infrastructure development, to match the use of sustainable, flexible transportation, with the application of the highest standards and requirements for safety and security, as it provided guidance panels along the approved tracks and areas that include instructions and directions for driving bicycles and electric scooters, as well as special smart applications. With operators, maps of permitted lanes to drive, and safety rules to be followed.

scooter parking

The Roads and Transport Authority has provided parking for shared electric scooters along the lanes designated for electric scooters and the areas allowed to drive scooters, as they are concentrated in the most important tourist attractions and around various public transportation stations.

The authority called on all individuals to abide by stopping the shared electric scooters belonging to the operating companies, in designated parking spaces only, and not to leave them in a way that constitutes an obstacle to the movement of vehicles or pedestrians or the use of public parking spaces for other vehicles, in order to preserve the safety of the passenger and road users.