Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, announced the operation of electric scooters in 11 new residential areas, at the beginning of next year, bringing the number of areas authorized to drive bicycles and electric scooters to 21, and the total lengths of tracks will increase Dedicated to bicycles, electric scooters and safe common paths, in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, from 185 km to 390 km.

Al Tayer stressed that the expansion of new areas for the operation of bicycles and scooters comes in line with the issuance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, regarding the regulation of the use of bicycles in the emirate. Which aims to support efforts to transform Dubai into a bike-friendly city, shift towards sustainable, less polluting transportation, encourage residents and visitors to use alternative means of transportation, as well as enhance the first and last mile strategy.

He said: “The new areas include: Al-Tawar First, Al-Twar Second, Umm Suqeim Third, Al-Garhoud, Muhaisnah Third, Umm Hurair First, Al-Safa Second, Al-Barsha South Second, Al-Barsha Third, Al-Quoz Fourth, and Nad Al-Sheba First, and by operating the electric scooter in these areas, The total lengths of tracks designated for bicycles and electric scooters will increase to about 390 km, and will serve approximately 114,503 residents of those areas.” Al Tayer indicated that the tracks will be linked with the most important points of attraction and mass transit stations, which are 10 mass transit stations, and 18 vital sites including public parks and many shops, which will contribute to enhancing first and last mile trips and reducing dependence on vehicles.

Al Tayer explained that the selection of areas and routes was based on technical studies and data analysis for the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, to evaluate them in terms of safety, traffic volumes, and infrastructure readiness, as well as based on population density, and areas served by metro stations and mass transportation, stressing that the authority is working In coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, to ensure that safety and security requirements are applied, and that the relevant laws and legislations are adhered to. He stressed that work is still underway in those areas to put the final touches in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards for traffic safety, and the improvements being implemented in these areas include placing ground markings and directional panels, in addition to transforming internal streets into safe areas by reducing speeds from 40 km/h. to 30 km/h, in order to ensure the safe movement of users.

Under construction

The Roads and Transport Authority has appealed to the public not to use electric scooters in the lanes that are still under construction, in order to avoid the occurrence of any traffic errors or accidents, stressing that work in the new areas is proceeding in accordance with the executive plans of the authority, as it is nearing completion of the marking and directional panels for the scooter. The authority also called on motorists to exercise caution when driving within those areas, and to abide by the speeds specified on those streets.

Driving Permit

The Roads and Transport Authority has launched an electronic link on its website: www.rta.aeAnd it allows those wishing to obtain a permit to drive an electric scooter for free, to walk on safe roads in the areas specified by the authority, after obtaining training courses and passing the test via the website.