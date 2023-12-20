“Operated to remove the appendix, but the doctors left it”: patient reports doctors

An appendectomy without removing the appendix that had become inflamed. A patient at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena filed a complaint after ending up with septicemia. The Forlì prosecutor's office is dealing with the case, after the request to evaluate the behavior of the doctors who treated her.

The woman, suffering from acute appendicitis, underwent laparoscopic surgery for the first time at the end of 2022, an operation that should have concluded with the removal of the diseased section of large intestine. This was not the case.

Immediately after the surgery was finished, the 45-year-old started experiencing severe pain. According to the lawyer Chiara Rinaldi, who represents her, the doctors told her “that it was stress or in any case pain such as not to cause any concern”.

The pain continued until the end of March when the woman underwent surgery a second time, in this case in Forlì. Here the doctors discovered that the patient, who ended up with septicemia, had not had her appendix removed. “In the second operation they removed not only the appendix but also other tissue. The situation had worsened.”

“It emerged that if the diagnosis had been more timely, the continuation of the inflammation and the execution of the second operation, which was more invasive and which still left the woman with significant problems, would have been avoided”, the accusation reported by the Corriere di Bologna.