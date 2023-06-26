This is how the Duchess of York is doing.

During one routine mammographywhich all women should do after the age of 40, the Duchess of York has discovered breast cancer. Sarah Ferguson has already been operated on for breast cancer discovered during a screening check, which, together with ultrasound, is often recommended to identify suspicious nodules in time and intervene as soon as possible.

The ex wife of Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, had to undergo surgery for breast cancer. His spokesman in a statement announced that the diagnosis was possible thanks to a routine mammogram.

There Duchess of YorkIn fact, he didn’t have any symptoms. As always, she had undergone a mammogram, also recommended in Italy after the age of 40, to identify suspicious nodules in time and intervene in the event of a positive outcome of the biopsy on the material taken.

As reported by the English press, which reports the words of the Duchess of York’s spokesman, Sarah Ferguson is fine after the operation which has already taken place successfully. The Duchess underwent the surgery at the London hospital King Edward VII, of Marleybone.

The Duchess of York, in the statement released by her press officers, underlined the importance of carrying out regular checks. Your experience wants to be one more reason to relaunch the screenings that allow these to be identified early neoplasms.

How is Sarah Ferguson, being operated on for breast cancer in a London hospital?

According to what is learned from the note made public in the English press, the Duchess of York, who is now 63 years old, has already been discharged from the hospital, where she underwent surgery.

He would be living his convalescence in the house of Windsor, in Berkshire, where he will be able to calmly recover from the surgery immediately. The communication also aims to be an appeal to all women. Routine checkups are important. And her experience proves it.