Cristina Jovanovic went home today, her baby is 4 months old. She is grateful to life for the second chance it has given her

The story of Christina Jovanovic it moved everyone. The girl managed to give birth to her baby, despite the fact that she had a monster in her chest that crushed her heart and lung. And now she’s living her new life, her second chance.

It was Cristina Jovanovic herself who told her story to the newspapers. Today she is 22 years old and her baby is 4 months old.

It all started in 2019, Cristina was just of age and found herself faced with a terrible diagnosis. A malignant chest sarcoma.

I wasn’t well and I blamed the stress on the final exam. Then, my lymph nodes got swollen. The first diagnosis was that of a cyst. I started having a fever and losing weight, so at the Aosta hospital they did a lung x-ray. I was no longer breathing the doctors sent me into a pharmacological coma.

From that moment, her hard battle began for the 18-year-old. Hospital after hospital, rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She managed to defeat the metastases, but that monster remained in her chest.

It was the size of a melon, 12cm x 10cm x 6cm and 1.5kg.

Cristina continued her life and soon discovered her greatest joy: she was pregnant.

It was risky, but nothing could have been more wonderful than becoming a mother. The young woman managed to reach the end of her pregnancy and give birth to her child with a cesarean delivery at the Sant’Anna hospital. Unfortunately, the new mother’s condition deteriorated later on.

The doctors thus decided to operate on her and to remove that huge mass. Cristina was operated on at Molinette in Turin and the hospital team managed to save her heart and not compromise lung function.

After 10 days, the 22-year-old is returned home to her family. Today her heart beats regularly and she has received a second chance, which Cristina appreciate every moment.