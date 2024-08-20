Stephen D’Abrosca died at the age of 47 following a seemingly successful throat operation. The man was discharged, but 5 days later his condition worsened. The man’s sister describes him as healthy and strong, which is why she intends to get to the bottom of this matter.

Stephen D’Abrosca

Here’s what we know about this sad story.

Stefano D’Abrosca dies a few days after surgery

Stephen D’Abrosca he was a 47 year old man living in Marghera who unfortunately passed away a few days ago following surgery. The man had to undergo surgery to eliminate a abscess that had come into his throat.

This problem had manifested itself after several days of fever and a large swelling in the chin area. He had therefore gone to theCitadel Hospital where doctors found a rather serious abscess that required immediate intervention.

The patient had mostly contracted a bacterium very rare that if left untreated could have caused serious repercussions in his respiratory tract. Stefano was then operated on, but was then taken to intensive care where he spent the first hours after the surgery. From then on, things improved for him, so much so that a few days later he was discharged from the hospital and returned to his everyday life.

“My Brother Was Healthy and Strong”: Sister Susanna Cries Out for Justice

To tell what happened to the poor man Stephen the sister Susannawho followed her brother in the last days of his life. She was the one who said how happy she was to have been operated on before everything became a threat to his life.

After being discharged, Stefano returned to his partner’s house and after a week he was supposed to return to the hospital for a check-up. However, everything changed on the day of Ferragostowhen the man’s partner immediately contacted Susanna to tell her how her brother had been caught by a hemorrhage sudden. He collapsed on the ground, blood was coming out of his nose. She didn’t have time to call for help, he died in her arms. My fear is that he was discharged too soon or that something was underestimated. I raised Stefano alone. He lost his father when he was only 5 years old and two years ago we lost another brother. I can’t think that he is now in a mortuary and that I don’t even know when I will be able to bury him. My brother wasn’t supposed to die from a routine operation, something went wrong and I can’t find peace. He was healthy and strong.

The sister screams loudly justice for what happened to Stefano, who had no health problems and had always been very well. In the next few hours, authorization will therefore be given the autopsy on the body to understand the reasons for death.