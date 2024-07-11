Thanks to its free access, the video game creation tool Opera GameMaker increased its number of users.

The Navigator OperaGX announced that its tool GameMaker The percentage of young users shot up to 63% among children aged 13-17 and 50% among boys aged 18-21, all thanks to the free non-profit access they gave at the end of 2023 so that everyone could create and share their content.

Source: Opera GX

“Making video games should be as accessible as sharing a video or a social media post,” said Russell Kay, the director of GameMakeras well as “Free access and ease of use of the tools are clearly important elements for those who are just starting out in their adventure as developers, so we are proud to support these young creative minds, as this can only mean good things for the future of video games.“

What is GameMaker?

Gamemaker is a multi-platform video game development engine (Android, iOS, HTML5, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Windows Desktop, macOS and Ubuntu), which is designed to make it easy for any user to create and publish any project.

You can start creating your designs from the page official.

