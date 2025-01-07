

01/07/2025



Updated at 6:49 p.m.





That ‘cultural malaise’ that Freud diagnosed in 1930 continues to affect us a century later, in a world in which the death drive seems to have gone viral. If the psychoanalyst spoke of the “oceanic feeling” as a sensation of being one with “the external world…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only