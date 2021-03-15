Tuesday, March 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Opera The story of the beloved Madama Butterfly is still relevant – HS shows the opera on Monday night

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

The story of Madama Butterfly, completed in 1907, is universal and still relevant. The opera will be on watch for HS digital subscribers on Monday at 7 p.m.

For subscribers

Hyeseoung Kwon sings the role of Madama Butterfly in a performance at the National Opera.­Picture: Heikki Tuuli / National Opera

HS

2:00

Italian composer Giacomo Puccinin (1858-1924) Madama Butterfly is one of the most performed and loved operas in the world. It will be available to digital subscribers at Helsingin Sanomat on Monday 15 March at 7 pm and for the next six months.

Read more from the author

HS

Topics related to the article

.
#Opera #story #beloved #Madama #Butterfly #relevant #shows #opera #Monday #night

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Boca and River tied in a dull Superclassic and with some emotions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.