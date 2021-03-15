Opera The story of the beloved Madama Butterfly is still relevant – HS shows the opera on Monday night

The story of Madama Butterfly, completed in 1907, is universal and still relevant. The opera will be on watch for HS digital subscribers on Monday at 7 p.m.

For subscribers

Hyeseoung Kwon sings the role of Madama Butterfly in a performance at the National Opera.­

HS

2:00

Italian composer Giacomo Puccinin (1858-1924) Madama Butterfly is one of the most performed and loved operas in the world. It will be available to digital subscribers at Helsingin Sanomat on Monday 15 March at 7 pm and for the next six months.