Opera | The German culture minister wants more than just Wagner for the legendary Wagner festival

July 17, 2024
The Bayreuth music festival starts next week.

composer by Richard Wagner (1813–1883) in 1876, the Bayreuth Music Festival has performed almost exclusively his music throughout the event’s existence.

This year too, a number of Wagner operas are performed in the Festspielhaus building in Bayreuth, such as Parsifal and The Ring of the Nibelung -tetralogy.

German Minister of Culture Claudia Roth however, has suggested under the event starting next week that in the future Bayreuth’s program could include works by other composers.

According to the Minister of Culture, the program reforms would make Bayreuth a more colorful and versatile event, and therefore also attractive to a younger audience.

Roth mentions that he once worked with Wagner by Engelbert Humperdinck (1854–1921) Hannu and Kertu as an opera that, in all its Wagnerianness, would suit Bayreuth well.

German Culture Minister Claudia Roth. Picture: Hannes Albert / DPA

Greens representative Roth’s exit have been reported, among other things Der Spiegel and Bavarian Passauer Neue Presse -magazine.

Roth has expressed hope for Bayreuth rejuvenation surgery speech already earlier in the fall of 2022. At that time, Roth said that Bayreuth in its current state does not reflect German society.

Possible reforms are hampered by the agreement drawn up by Wagner’s heirs in 1973, according to which the purpose of the festivals is specifically to perform Richard Wagner’s operas.

The Bayreuth Music Festival starts on Wednesday 24 July and lasts for four weeks.

