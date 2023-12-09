Opera | The English National Opera will be forced out of London – the move will take place in 2029

At the insistence of the Conservative government, the English National Opera is moving to Manchester.

English The National Opera (ENO) has agreed to move out of London. It will move to Manchester in 2029 and start collaborative productions with the city’s cultural institutions even earlier. They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and The New York Times.

The English National Opera is London’s second most famous opera house. It is often more upbeat in its repertoire than the traditional number one, the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

The reason behind the move is a forced situation: as part of their regional policy, the Conservative government and Arts Council England threatened to take away all state subsidies from the opera house. The Arts Council, on the other hand, promised support if the move takes place.

The turbulence led to the opera house’s musical director, Martyn Brabbins, resigned suddenly resigned from his duties in October in protest at the plans to cut the orchestra and choir.

to Manchester was decided because it was estimated to be the largest city in Europe without a permanent opera company.

ENO owns its current home, the Coliseum, in London. It does not intend to give up its premises, but aims to organize a limited number of performances in London even after the move in 2029.

In this way, it will retain the possibility of returning to London if the next government decides otherwise and wants to continue to have two opera companies operating in London for the full fall and spring seasons.