Opera | Samuel Harjanne makes his operatic debut: La Traviata premieres in Tampere 2024

Verdi’s La Traviata, one of opera’s most beloved works, will be directed by Samuel Harjante, known for his musical interpretations, at the Tampere Opera. The main role is sung by Marjukka Tepponen.

To Tampere next year’s opera production of the opera will be seen by Giuseppe Verdi La Traviata. The premiere of the opera will be at Tampere Hall on Saturday, March 2, 2024. There will be six performances in total.

The work is directed by a top name among Finnish musical directors Samuel Harjannewhose recent direction includes, among others, the Helsinki City Theatre Priscilla (2022), The little Mermaid (2019) and Kinky Boots (2018) and the Tampere Workers’ Theatre Matilda (2021).

“For years I have dreamed of directing an opera. As an art form, opera is not the most familiar to me, at least not yet, but I have always been fascinated by the big emotions and big forms of expression on the opera stage. La Traviata the music is breathtakingly rich and captivating. The future guidance seems interesting and motivating in every way”, says Samuel Harjanne in the press release.

in Venice premiered in 1853 by Giuseppe Verdi (1813–1901) La Traviata is one of the most performed and loved operas of all time in the world. The piece has been performed twice before in Tampere Opera, in 1949 and 1969.

The Tampere Philharmonic is led by an Italian conductor Giancarlo Andretta. Violetta sings the main role Marjukka Tepponen.

Ticket sales for the opera begin on Friday, February 17, 2023.