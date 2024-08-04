Opera Review | The revelation of Tove Jansson’s altar painting brings the lines of the new opera together

Opera review|The new Tove Teuvalla opera will be performed at the authentic venue in Teuva’s church.

First performance of the Tove Teuvalla opera at Teuva Church on August 3.

Is rare, that it is possible to use an authentic venue and props as opera sets, but that is exactly what happens in Teuva’s church. Got the premiere on Saturday Tove Teuva -opera describes the construction of the Teuva church in the early 1950s, and especially Tove Jansson’s work while he was painting the church altarpiece.

The story is told in Teuva church, in front of Jansson’s altarpiece. Here’s the composer Uljas Pulkkis says that he was especially inspired – “imagine, for example Tosca performed at Castel Sant’Angelo,” he writes in his accompanying words, referring to Puccini’s to the opera venue in Rome.

But now we are in South Ostrobothnia, where Teuva, located, got a new church in the early 1950s, after the old church was destroyed in a fire. Gunilla Hemming the libretto he wrote is based on real events and also mixes fictional elements with them, but the overall look remains realistic.

At no point, for example, is there uncertainty about whether Jansson’s painting will be finished or whether the church will be finished. Of course they will be completed, even if they encounter all kinds of delays: when the mortar is still too wet for the base of the painting, when the roof of the church collapses in the middle of the construction work.

“The workplace is always a disaster,” states the architect of the Teuva church Elsi Borgwhose strong-willed nature Johanna Rusanen describes powerfully with her dramatic soprano.

Borg’s aesthetic controversies pastor Annalan (Niklas Spangberg) with are just one of the smaller tensions described in the work, as well as patronage Erland Luoman (Mika Nikander) to Tove Jansson (Mia Heikkinen) exerted pressure on the essence of the altarpiece in progress. The fictional love story of the builder Johannes (Tuomas Miettola) and Luoma’s daughter Marjan (Elli Vallinoja) sometimes brings a romantic story line to the work.

The whole takes the form of a description of people whose life lines intersect in the church building project and disperse again in their own directions after its completion. The focal point is the altarpiece painted by Tove Jansson Ten virgins, which is only seen after its completion at the end of the opera. Before that, there is a canvas depicting nature in front of it.

Most of the time, a canvas depicting nature is seen in front of the altar painting. In the picture, Tove Jansson (Mia Heikkinen) on the ladder.

The revelation of the real painting just before the end brings the development lines of the work together. Jansson is not so much seen painting as discussing art and life on the church site. He pours out his heart in a letter to Paris Bit-to the beloved, whose Vivica Bandler seduces Jansson while he is stuck in the field landscape of Ostrobothnia. Jansson also befriends the local construction man Johannes, and in their scenes together we see the warmest and most immediate moments of the whole opera.

New the authors of the opera are all top professionals in their field, which is reflected in the high-quality end result. The vocal performances at the premiere were of a high standard throughout, from Mia Heikkinen’s skillful coloratura singing and agile stage presence in the role of Jansson to Niklas Spångberg’s rugged bass in the role of Reverend Annala.

In the tone language of Uljas Pulkkis, the vocal melody lines are supported by a tense, constantly moving harmony. Anna-Maria Helsinki led by the Vaasa City Orchestra skillfully played Pulkkis’ well-sounding orchestral fabric. However, the sound would certainly also be smoother if it got more air around it.

In church settings, the orchestra is placed between the audience and the soloists. There is not much room in the shell either, so the director Jorma Uotinen spread especially the choir’s activities to the church corridors.

Libretto Gunilla Hemming, composer Uljas Pulkkis, director Jorma Uotinen. Costume designer Marja Uusitalo, lighting and set designer Veli-Ville Sivén. Vaasa City Orchestra and Vaasa Opera Choir, conducted by Anna-Maria Helsing. In the roles Mia Heikkinen, Johanna Rusanen, Elli Vallinoja, Tuomas Miettola, Niklas Spångberg, Minna-Sisko Mutanen, Mika Nikander. Korsholma music festival production.