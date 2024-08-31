Opera Review | The reasons for the young woman’s anxiety become brutally clear in the new direction of Poltetu orange

Opera review|Tauno Marttinen’s opera is based on Eeva-Liisa Manner’s play of the same name.

Contemporary opera

Tauno Marttinen’s opera Burnt orange at the Helsinki opera summer festival in Aleksanteri theater on August 29. Libretto by Eeva-Liisa Manner.

Composer Tauno Marttinen Burnt orange -opera has what modern opera needs to be successful: a skillful libretto that touches on an important theme.

Marttinen rediscovered his libretto in 1968 Eeva-Liisa Mannerin from a play that had just been published, based on which he composed an opera during the same year. The theme of the play and the opera – difficult family relationships and the dynamics of the use of power – is both current and timeless, which supports the work’s freshness even after more than half a century.

Under the new direction of the Opera Box troupe, which produced the work for the Helsinki opera summer festival, the time of the event has been moved from the beginning of the 1910s to the 1970s. The transfer is successful, especially as it brings the aesthetic of brown-toned ugliness to the scene and at the same time refers to the history of the work itself. It was first shown in 1971 as a television opera on Yleisradio and then in the 1975–76 performance season as a production of the National Opera.

In the early 1980s Burnt orange -opera was still performed in Oulu, but its more recent performances are not shown in the performance database of professional theaters. In this respect, Manner’s original play has been more successful, as it has received numerous productions across Finland.

So it was already time to get a new perspective on opera. Now it has been directed Ville Saukkonenin whose vision the causes of the anxiety of Marina Klein, a young woman whose mental health is faltering, become brutally clear.

Mezzo-soprano Elli Vallinojan touchingly interpreted by Marina, she is seen as harassed by almost all the adults close to her. The background is a loveless childhood of a domineering mother (Maria Turunen) and the drunken old man (Ville Salonen) and in the guise of domestic violence between them. A more recent ordeal is a traumatic abuse experience with a reserved adult man.

Marina (Elli Vallinoja), mother (Maria Turunen) and father (Ville Salonen) in the opera Burnt Orange.

When, after these experiences, Marina has started to have psychological symptoms, she is brought to a psychotherapist’s office. This Dr. Fromm is a baritone by Rolf Broman in a fine interpretation of character, a multi-faceted character whose ethical-moral turbidity becomes clear from the beginning already from his actions as a receptionist (Eva Semerdjiev) with.

In any case, director Ville Saukkonen has sharpened the harmfulness of the behavior of all the adult characters, in addition to the mother, to young Marina’s well-being.

Marttinen wrote Burnt orange originally for a large orchestra, but the National Opera performed the piece in 1975–76 arranged for a small ensemble. This time too, an eight-piece chamber ensemble was used, led by a conductor Jaan Ots.

The small ensemble supports the music quite effectively, but I would love to hear Marttinen’s music with the sounds of a larger ensemble. Perhaps the music could also be modified into a chamber orchestra arrangement, which would sonically fit between the existing versions?

Such a thing could be useful, because there would be many more performances for such a good opera. Now it is performed a total of three times at the Helsinki Opera Summer and once in the composer’s hometown, Hämeenlinna.

Directed by Ville Saukkonen, conductor Jaan Ots, visualization by Hanna Hakkarainen, lighting design by Timo Alhanen, projections by Nils Krogell. In the roles Elli Vallinoja, Rolf Broman, Maria Turunen, Ville Salonen and Eeva Semerdjiev.