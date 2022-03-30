Opera Review The magnificent Male Choir takes the lead in the maritime opera Billy Budd – the singers perform as sailors who feel comfortable in the submarine

Benjamin Britten’s maritime opera Billy Budd fights against evil and sadism.

Opera

Benjamin Britten’s Billy Budd at the Finnish National Opera 29.3.

Composer Benjamin Britten merio opera Billy Budd fights against evil and sadism. Because Britten was a pacifist and fled World War II to the United States, it can be considered an anti-war work because of its subject matter.

War Billy Buddissa trying to take just a short moment to chase the French ship. The main thing is to prepare for naval battle and show how, according to strict command and routine, the officers and crew of an English warship operate.

Understandably, women shine on stage with their absence. There are about twenty roles for different types of sound for men, and the male choir is full of stage in different matrices.

The whole story however, has been seen through the eyes of women as a symbolic, prison-like world of men.

All members of the English implementation team are women: the director Annilese Miskimmonresponsible for staging and costumes Annemarie Woods and lighting designer Paule Constable.

Britten and the screenwriters laid the phases of the HMS Indomitable warship until 1797, when England fought Napoleon against France. If the story of the opera were to take place in this epoch, the audience would get a fairly realistic picture of the disciplined and hard life of the warship at the time.

Annilese Miskimmon has moved the men’s microcosm to the most claustrophobic place possible, in a World War II English submarine rogue, surrounded by gray nocturnal mist, a metal-rattling tube.

Before as one dives into the cramped chambers of a submarine, one sees a 1950s English living room where old Captain Vere, tormented by his conscience, recalls the hanging sentence of Sailor Billy Budd – which he could have prevented.

When sailors are initially shaved and hacked in Blood’s living room, the impression is even a little comic. At the same time, the sadistic, arbitrary cruelty of Claggart, the deputy of the story, the deputy master of order and law enforcement, is immediately striking.

When diving into the chambers of a submarine, one would expect the large crew confined there to fall into the power of a cramped place. But no, after all, the crew enjoys the depths of the submarine, having fun and singing sailor songs in their spare time, biting sometimes, praising the fair Captain Blood, and showing great friendship to each other and Billy Buddie.

Presentation the greatest resource is the Male Choir of the National Opera, which sings in joy as a welded band, steel glorious and striking and also very nuanced.

The main character of the performance is the brave choir of men. When it comes to sound, Britten’s maritime musical tension and expressive power are at their highest. However, the most effective moment is the animal-rebellious growl of the latter part.

The performer of each solo role is also a man in place, part of the close-knit, group cohesion needed on a warship. The different sound fields of the choir and soloists give the work a dazzling vocal richness.

Billy Budd is a psychological drama in which Claggart destroys Billy Budd, a young man who has been captured as a merchant from a merchant ship to a warship.

Problem is that Claggart, Vere, and Billy Budd do not stand out enough from the rest of the gang.

Claggart is represented by a large, stiff bass Timo Olavi Riihonen, which is difficult to regard as the embodiment of sadistic evil. His voice rumbles awesome and the text with his lies is vicious, but otherwise the man seems like an ordinary, austere naval officer.

Perhaps it is intended that Claggart represents an everyday evil that can lurk in everyone. Claggart hates innocent Billy, but on the other hand he also loves whatever feeling he rejects. An erotic attraction has been seen in the relationship, but not this time.

However, the erotica between the men is not forgotten: the two young sailors secretly kiss each other.

Captain The role of blood is sung by an English hero Peter Weddwho has been successful Wagnerroles. His British tenor shines brightly metallic and sinewy. The character of the blood does not become central, but remains weak and involuntary. Maybe that’s the purpose.

See also Culture Finnish film Cabin No. 6 was left without a Golden Globe award - the Japanese film Drive My Car won Ville Rusanen (right) sings the role of Billy Budd, Tuomas Miettola the role of Jungmann.

Baritone Ville Rusanen is a slender and brisk boy Billy Buddina, a fair guy who is loved a lot. In the resounding voice, there is Billy’s naive joy of life and bright courage. During Billy’s melancholy-beautiful, dreamlike farewell, Rusanen’s voice became a little fragile at the premiere.

Hannu Lintu enchanted the orchestra captivatingly with the cries of the marine world, its ship signals, its turmoil, and its storms. Britten’s frugal and sinuous music, built on incisive harmonic contradictions, is in constant live motion. The violent, dark forces of evil roar beneath the sea-scented wind and light phenomena of music.

Music director Hannu Lintu, direction Annilese Miskimmon, staging and costumes Annemarie Woods, lighting Paule Constable, choir coaching Marge Mehilane, Marco Ozbic. Starring Peter Wedd, Ville Rusanen, Timo Olavi Riihonen. Co-production of the Norwegian National Opera and the Polish National Opera, Teatr Wielk.