Opera Review | The brilliantly cast novelty opera touchingly brings Sillanpää’s award-winning novel to life

Paavo Korpijaako’s tonal language is in the hands of strong professionals in the opera “People in Summer” performed in Hämeenkyrö. Elina Snicker has skillfully written the libretto based on Sillanpää’s work.

Opera review

First performance of the opera People in Summer in Hämeenkyrö at Myllykoulu’s summer theater on 14 July. Composition by Paavo Korpijaakko, libretto by Elina Snicker, direction by Riikka Oksanen. Tampere Raw Orchestra. Conductor Jouni Rissanen. In roles e.g. Johanna Rusanen, Waltteri Torikka, Ilkka Hämäläinen, Tuomas Miettola, Päivi Nisula.

Artist(Walter Torikka), paints the condition with light with his brush and bursts into praise of the bright night of Pohjola. Composer Paavo Korpijaakko opens his premiered opera People on summer night the gentlest note. That’s exactly what it sounds like Frans Emil Sillanpään Nobel Prize-winning work, People on summer night – the atmosphere of the book (1934) as music.

Elina Snicker has skillfully written the libretto based on Sillanpää’s work. As a playwright, Snicker has chosen a central event and person Yrjö “Nokia” Salonen the killing done. The choice offers a timely reminder: a person driven to a tight spot does rash actions.

Tenor Tuomas Miettolan“Nokia”, in addition, the most central characters are the Artist, who observes the environment throughout the night, and Teliranta’s grandmother, a soprano, who looks to the past and creates Päivi Nisula.

Opera with the controller In Riikka Oksase has had the same vision as the librettist: the work works in its time, there is no need to fiddle with the direction, less is enough, the surrounding nature is essential.

The same is carried out by the costume and set designer Vilma Mattila and makeup designer Kati Räsänen. Everything is controlled by Sillanpää’s gentle look at people.

The homosexuality of Yrjö “Nokia” Salonen (Tuomas Miettola, left) was brought out in the opera through the dream images directed at Ilmari (Joonas-Ville Hietaniemi).

Paavo Korpijaakko doesn’t exactly support singers with his music. The melodies of the soloists follow their own paths while the versatile orchestral accompaniment creates moods or enhances some detail of the dialogue.

The music flows forward, offering a backwater as well as an intensification of events.

Orchestra plays recorded. The 13-piece Tampere Raw mainly consists of talented musicians from the Tampere Philharmonic. The instrument selections are well suited for describing summer events.

You don’t even notice the absence of a live orchestra, because the singers’ voices are also amplified. Special thanks for the excellent sound reproduction and sound balance.

Opera opens by drawing the characters as in a novel. Soprano Johanna Rusanen Mettälän Santrana and Isäntä, bass baritone Jani Laaksonen circling each other like a cat on hot porridge.

Santra’s spouse, a tenor Ilkka Hämäläinen performed by Jukka Mettälä, wanders around with his bottle, traumatized by the war.

Young love is brought by a car, a “black beetle”, when Arvid, (Tommi Henttinen) and Helka, (Taika Tenhunen), introduce themselves as a young couple to the old lady of the big house in Teliranta, grandma.

Lately pregnant Hilja Syrjämäki, (Leila Saari), stops by the Artist. What a wonderful little scene full of life, familiar from the novel: the toll house lady acknowledges that her breasts are not painted because “my breasts don’t hang on the walls”.

Hilja’s spouse Jalmari Syrjämäki, (Titus Ylipää), creditably presents himself a little later as a benevolent hustler when his wife gives birth to Martta TelirannaNiina Ahola) assisted by.

The main performers and all the people in the smaller roles in the opera “Imsiää suviyö” are key choices.

Supporters life was full of good stories, and both Nokia and Mettälä used to tell each other a lot. Nokia’s life becomes more significant than the stories because he is homosexual. It is brought out in the opera as obvious, but subtly.

In the novel, Nokia’s killing appears as an outburst of the young man’s passion and frustration.

Sufficient tinkering eventually leads to fatal stabbings, even in opera. Korpijaakko skillfully builds the dramaturgy of his music towards a fight. It reaches its legal point in the interrogation of Nimismie, when the people of Tukki and the villagers defend the man of their own village, Matti Puolamäki (Marko Tuupainen).

Ilkka Hämäläinen performs a handsome dual role as the heartbroken Jukka Mettälä and the self-sufficient Namesman.

Päivi Nisula, Grandma of Teliranta, already living in other worlds, plays a touching role as she repeats her life. Leaving Estrada made many wipe their eyes.

However, tears had already been evoked by the touching part of the folk song sung after the verdict.

Päivi Nisula’s role as Teliranta’s grandmother is touching.

Both the main performers and the people in smaller roles are easy choices. The creators have been able to trust that everyone is a competent professional in their place.

Waltteri Torikka’s handsome baritone can be heard along the way, and Torikka also gets to be sensitive in the role of Taiteilija.

Johanna Rusanen the role as Santra Mettälä seems small, but when she gets to describe her many feelings after her husband’s death at the end, the small one grows larger than life: “As if the burden of years … had begun to be lifted.”

The opera goes back to where it started. Both death and the birth of a new life fit into the summer night. And in between the eternal pain and beauty of living as a human. The power of a gentle look that understands people remains in the memory to do its work.