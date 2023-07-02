Opera Review | Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Amitai Pati shine as the lovers of Savonlinna’s Romeo and Juliet

The spectacular interpretation produced by the Malmö Opera transfers the events of Shakespeare’s play to New York at the end of the 19th century.

Opera review

Charles Gounod’s opera Romeo and Juliet at the Savonlinna Opera Festival.

Savonlinna This year’s opera festival opened a new production Charles Gounod’s from Romeo and Juliet takes the events of the story to New York at the end of the 19th century. So now it’s not like the Verona of old Shakespeare’s in the play, but the Montagues and the Capulets fight each other as Italian immigrant families in the New World.

In this production brought from the Malmö Opera, the story moves to a new time and environment relatively smoothly, and it is by no means a raunchy modernization intended to shake the audience. In the first two acts, spectacular circus or carnival themes can be seen in the staging, the Stages of the last three acts seen after the intermission are built around city views of the southern parts of Manhattan.

By Emma Ryott the set and costumes are indeed visually impressive and they receive great support by Charlie Morgan Jones of elegant lighting design. In this visually delicious setting, Amy Lane’s direction moves smoothly.

The production originally premiered at the Malmö Opera last fall. Lane says the goal of directing is a cinematic narrative and lists sources of inspiration to Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman, by Martin Scorsese Gangs of New York mixed By Baz Luhrmann Romeo + Julietwhich is also a modernized interpretation of Shakespeare.

“ Lisette Oropesa’s interpretation is amazing singing art.

Savonlinna the opera festival orchestra plays by Yves Abel forcefully in the lead, and there is tension in the excerpts of the opera festival choir as well.

The center of attention is still the soloists, especially of course the performers of the title roles. The biggest star of the production is the soprano Lisette Oropesawhose interpretation of the young Julia is not only amazing singing, but also fresh stage work, which depicts a young person in love first brightly, then in darker tones when things in love start to go seriously wrong.

Also heard in the role of Romeo Amitai Pati is a connoisseur of high notes. His tenor voice flowed handsomely and linearly. It also plays beautifully together with Oropesa’s soprano in the work’s extensive duets, where the young people first fall in love, then love and finally die in each other’s arms.

In supporting roles has good singing power. Baritone Arttu Kataja was a strong-voiced Capulet, a bass Timo Riihonen on the other hand, Jykevä’s brother Lorenzo, who helps Romeo and Juliet as best he can. Baritone Kevin Greenlaw and tenor Sam Furness as Mercutio and Tybalt, they form the counterpart of the warring families. Their knife fight scene in the third act has good movement, thank you choreographer by Michael Barry, as well as in Romeo and Tybalt’s knife party right after. There will be bodies.

The cast of the piece is very male-dominated, including Stefano, who is, however, a trouser role – that is, a female singer plays a young boy. Mezzo-soprano Carolyn Sproule sang the role confidently, and the mezzo-soprano was also reliable Irina Nuutinen as Julia’s servant Gertrude.

Music by Charles Gounod, libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré. Directed by Amy Lane, set and costume designer Emma Ryott, lighting designer Charlie Morgan Jones, choreographer Michael Barry. The Savonlinna Opera Festival Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Yves Abel. Choirmaster Jan Schweiger. Starring Lisette Oropesa, Amitai Pati, Timo Riihonen, Carolyn Sproule, Arttu Kataja, Kevin Greenlaw, Sam Furness, Irina Nuutinen, Stanislav Šeljahhovski, Luke Terence Scott, Henri Uusitalo and Eero Lasorla. Dancers Oliver Gramenius, Emma Ekelund, Angel Gutierrez, Sofia Löfdahl, Johanna Primavera and Julia Svensson.