Opera Review Soprano Iris Candelaria and tenor Tuomas Miettola beautifully tune in as the main singing couple in the evening of two operas at the Sibelius Academy

Direct Angelica by Giacomo Puccini and L’amico Fritz by Pietro Mascagn in the Sonore Hall of the House of Music. Directed by Johanna Freundlich, Conductor Markus Lehtinen, Emilia Eriksson costumes, Tuija Luukkanen disguise, Jukka Kolimaa, lights. Online concert of the Sibelius Academy Opera. Recorded in the Sonore Hall of the Music Hall on March 29. Available on the University of the Arts Helsinki’s Youtube channel until 6.6.2021.

Giacomo Puccini and Pietro Mascagni were roommates while studying at the Milan Conservatory. They are united by a similar bloody opera expression that seeks to create a credibly realistic illusion of reality. For common style-ideal Straight Angelican and L’amico Fritzin the similarities then end, for they differ in dramas from night and day.

Direct Angelica is a rare opera in that all its characters are women. The venue is a nunnery. Sister Angelica is the daughter of a noble family who has given birth to an unmarried child and is therefore forced to wear a nun robe. She is in dire need of her child.

Puccini belonged to a family of church musicians and one of his sisters was a nun whom he sometimes met. The world of the convent and church music was very familiar to him.

Straight to Angelica Puccini paints a devoutly quiet monastic life and its spiritual pastoral views gently idyllic. This is the backdrop for Angelica’s longing and grueling, suicidal pain that she falls into power after hearing her child is dead.

However, there is no information about the idyllic nature of the monastery garden Johanna Freundlichin under steered, barren reduced and blue-veiled steering. The atmosphere seems harsh and submissive, even vicious, a gentle sense of community is not noticed.

Because the orchestra had to shrink Tero Valtonen and Tuomas Salokangas to the pianos played, no echoes just heard from the subtle instrumentation contained in the harp, organ, celesta, bell. Instead, the hollow and rattling, fatal course with painful pains were emphasized.

Emilia Eriksson has dressed the nuns in brown-gray, ugly, and loose-fitting trousers that are undeniably practical in their beloved garden chores. If we had gone beyond this slight modernization, the nun could have put on, for example, one of the ordinary, worn-out casual wear of the 20th century. Then each nun would clearly have her own personality, because each of them has her own story.

French soprano Manon Gleizes trying to take all the pain and tragedy out of Angelica’s role. If gestured, manifested, and raged too much, such theatricality can have the detrimental effect of eating the power that appeals to the emotions of the music itself. As Gleizes calmed down and focused on singing, his wide-ranging and expressive voice softened and was released from the sharp tension of the beginning.

A strong work is mezzzospran Olivia Kyllönen a princess aunt who brings a generous and cold, dark voice powerfully rolling the message of Angelica’s child’s death.

L’amico Fritz is Mascagn ‘s rarely performed comic opera. As the fierce and tragic Cavalleria rusticana has created a strong impression of Mascagni’s opera style, it was a great surprise to get acquainted with such a playful and joyful stage work that glorifies the power of loving carefree and hurdle-breaking love, breathing lyrical beauty.

As a pianist is Kristian Attila, which conjures up an orchestral colorful and vibrantly pulsating playing environment for singers. There is joking fun, fresh nature painting and romantic emotional streams.

The stage is brightly lit and the colors are pastel. Emilia Eriksson has designed dude-like floral costumes for Fritz and her friends. As a woman’s outfit, Eriksson seems to prefer pants: for two, the female character in the Fritz opera is wearing knee-length pants.

Outfits recognizable by their social and symbolic significance can reinforce a comic vibe. Now it is more a matter of wanting to laugh and joking.

Rigid in a still life Straight to Angelica often sung to an imaginary, non-existent audience. In Fritz the singers sing to each other and enjoy inspired living together. The characters are lively and liberated, their movements and gestures natural. Schematic symmetry is avoided.

The role of the rich young landowner Fritz was seen on March 29th. in the recorded performance by tenor Tuomas Miettola (left). Scottish baritone Luke Scott sings handsomely as Rabbi David.­

The role of the rich young landowner Fritz was sung on March 29th. in the recorded performance based on Iisalmi Tuomas Miettola. During my remarkably long critical career, I don’t remember hearing such a beautiful Finnish lyrical tenor before.

Mietola has a bright sparkling and supple treble. The technology is well possessed, the phrasing of the musical and the lines elegant.

Iris Candelaria conquers Suzelina with her radiant beautiful and delicate lyrical soprano. No wonder Fritz, who hates the idea of ​​marriage, finds himself astonished in falling in love with this Suzel eyelessly, unreasonably.

Scottish baritone Luke Scott sings to the stream handsomely as Rabbi David, the opera Amorina. Gorgeous, shockproof mezzo-soprano Ruut Mattila is also the star of a high-quality and enjoyable performance in his hearty trouser role, a violinist playing violin.