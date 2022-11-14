Opera Review | Schubert’s great opera surprised with its warlike menace

The last act of the opera Alfonso und Estrella, heard for the first time in Finland, is like one big scene.

Classic

Franz Schubert’s Alfonso und Estrella at Musiikkitalo 13.11.

by Franz Schubert the first Operas were Singspiel-type song plays, ballad-like in plot or set in a romantic magical world.

In 1822, Schubert and his poet friend Franz von Schober decided to take as their model the Italian-style grand opera that had come into vogue. Born in Alfonso and Estrellawhich did not premiere until 1854 Franz Liszt under leadership in Weimar.

in Finland Alfonso and Estrella was now presented for the first time.

It was difficult to know in advance what to expect. The surprise was the heroic and warlike nature of Schubert’s opera.

Schubert composed to a mediocre libretto a theatrical grand opera with its arias, ensembles, chorus scenes, love, hate and revenge arias, dramatic twists and tragic conflicts. Melskein’s last act is like one big scene, structurally a masterpiece.

The story’s most romantic fairy-tale charm is that it takes place somewhere in the Middle Ages in northern Spain. Magical forces do not control the course.

There is the overthrown king Froila, the usurper Mauregato, and Froila’s son Alfonso and Mauregato’s daughter Estrella, who fall in love and eventually find each other. The villain is Mauregato’s warlord Adolfo, who would like the beautiful Estrella as his wife.

So handsome heroic and martial music as Schubert has composed, the most enchanting thing in the opera is the German romantic, softly melancholic swaying and fluttering music. In the midst of warlike tumult and conspiracies, one hoped that a longing for love, touchingly beautiful Schubertian aria or duet would break out of the music again.

Aapo Häkkinen has built a first-class, balanced, emotional and colorful entity from the show, which was a great pleasure to experience.

The Helsinki Baroque Orchestra tuned the Musiikkitalo to a velvety soft soundboard, where all the period instruments, strings, woodwinds and brass instruments of a large orchestra merged into one harmonious family. When we got to the taste of fighting and scheming, the atmosphere became mighty stormy.

Starring were of course great soloists. Alfonso’s performer, German By Patrick Grahl, is an elegant and sensitive lyrical tenor. Estrella, German Lydia Teuscher, enchanted with her gently ringing lyrical soprano. Even though both of their voices are light, their supple lines carried the Musiikkitalo amazingly well.

Froila’s part was probably a little too high for the Croatian bass-baritone for Krešimir Stražanac, from whose throat a couple of roosters came out – the first one when he sang about the dawn, that is, at the time of rooster crowing. However, this has a refined, rich sound.

Danish baritone Johannes Weisser brought dark and brooding power to the role of Mauregato, and the opera’s villain, the baritone Arttu Katajan Adolfo threatened wonderfully belligerently and cunningly.

Lydia Teuscher (Estrella) and Arttu Kataja (Adolfo) in Franz Schubert’s opera Alfonso und Estrella.

Hungarian, the sweet female voices of the Cantemus choir of young singers added to the romantic enchantment of the first act. The task of the male voices was to show the vocal will to fight. The soloist, the whole choir and the orchestra together achieved great dramatic climaxes.

Vilppu Kiljunen has cleverly placed the flow of the plot around the orchestra, in front, behind and to the sides. Works well. The outfits are simple and modern, mainly black. Alfonso and Estrella are wearing white shirts, as if harbingers of a better future. They have their own symbolism.

Kiljunen writes that he has been particularly interested in the idealized romantic relationship with nature and the monarchy as a social system.

Men wearing braids tied with thick brown cord as symbols of their power, the shackles of the patriarchal system.

Visualization designed by Sampo Pyhälä shows paintings, people and nature pictures from Schubert’s time on a large video screen in the first act. The soft and slightly hazy colors of the nature paintings resonate delicately with Schubert’s music.

Mountains are also visible as symbols of ideals. In the future, the mountains will lose their color (their ice cover) and turn into skyscrapers, which will be covered by a terrible flood in a climate disaster.

Conceptual and theoretical levels have been attached to the simple story in itself, which takes attention away from the plot and the music. The main thing is that Alfonso and Estrella get each other. However, their luck is questionable, as they are bound by the monarchy’s straitjacket at the end.

Music direction Aapo Häkkinen, direction Vilppu Kiljunen, visualization Sampo Pyhälä, lighting design Mika Haaranen. Helsinki Baroque Orchestra, Cantemus Choir, conductor Soma Szabó.